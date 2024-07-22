Love's representatives have informed the Packers that he won't practice until he has a contract extension, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst revealed the information Monday and said he's optimistic an extension will get done soon. In the meantime, Love is present for training camp and taking part in meetings, which suggests his absence from practice is a matter of caution more so than reflecting any frustration with ongoing negotiations. It sounds like the Packers expect to complete a deal and get Love back on the practice field soon.