Jacobs (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur declined to rule Jacobs out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, calling his injury a "day-by-day thing," per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. The starting running back is nursing a knee contusion suffered during Green Bay's win over the Giants in Week 11. Emanuel Wilson will be in line to start Week 12 if Jacobs is unable to play, though given the blitz-heavy nature of Minnesota's defense, change-of-pace back Chris Brooks will also be a candidate to see an uptick in fantasy-friendly opportunities.