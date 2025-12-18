Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs (knee/ankle) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs will finish out Week 16 prep without having taken any on-field reps, but LaFleur isn't closing the door on the running back being available for Saturday's game against the Bears. LaFleur noted that the Packers will take a decision on Jacobs' status all the way up until the team has to release its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Saturday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, which suggests that the 27-year-old will likely be officially listed as questionable when Green Bay's final injury report of the week is posted later Thursday. Jacobs has been dealing with a recurrence of stiffness and swelling in his left knee along with an ankle injury following the team's Week 15 loss to Denver, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that Jacobs is likely to play this weekend, despite his lack of practice time leading up the contest.