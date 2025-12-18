Van Ness (foot) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Van Ness upgraded his practice participation twice this week, earning the right to be cleared of any injury designation before Saturday's divisional contest. The defensive end is all set to see an increased workload in Saturday's game due to the season-ending injury of the premier pass rusher, Micah Parsons (ACL), in last Sunday's loss to the Broncos.