Adams has been deemed doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a shoulder injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Adams was unable to practice all week after presumably injuring his shoulder in the Packers' Week 2 victory over the Vikings. Barring a quick turnaround in health, he seems unlikely to suit up Sunday. If that is ultimately the case, look for Kingsley Keke and Fadol Brown to fill in at defensive end.

