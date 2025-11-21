Packers' Quay Walker: Unable to practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (neck) did not participate in practice Thursday.
Walker suffered a stinger Sunday against the Giants and has now been held out of practice two straight days to begin the week. He'll likely need to participate in some capacity Friday to have a chance of suiting up Sunday against Minnesota. If Walker is ruled out, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty'Ron Hopper could both see more than their usual allotment of defensive snaps.
