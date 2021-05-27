Tonyan signed his second-round tender with the Packers on Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Tonyan has been an attendant of OTAs, so it makes sense to see him sign his contract tender. If the 27-year-old can repeat last season's production, when he had 52 catches for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns, he'll position himself for a sizeable payday come 2022. Of course, a 21.1 touchdown rate may not be sustainable, but Tonyan does stand to once again serve as one of Green Bay's main weapons in the red zone alongside Davante Adams and Aaron Jones.