The Packers placed Moore (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Moore wasn't able to return after injuring his ankle last Sunday against the Bears, and in the midst of not practicing during Week 6 prep, he was seen wearing a boot on his left boot and using a scooter to move about the locker room, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Moore thus will miss at least the next four games, meaning his next chance to suit up will be Sunday, Nov. 15 against the Vikings. In Moore's absence, some combination of Bo Melton, Savion Williams (ankle) and Matthew Golden likely will handle return duties.