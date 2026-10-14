Moore (ankle) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Moore will open Week 6 prep as a non-participant after he made an early exit from this past Sunday's 31-7 win over the Bears due to the ankle injury. He'll have two more chances to potentially get back on the practice field before the Packers decide on his status for this Sunday's game against the Cowboys. If Moore isn't available to play, Bo Melton would likely step in as the Packers' No. 3 wideout behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.