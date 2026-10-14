Moore (ankle) did not participate at the Packers' practice Wednesday.

Moore was sidelined at practice to open the week, as expected. The wide receiver suffered an ankle injury during the team's 31-7 victory over Chicago in Week 5, and he was using a scooter to get around the locker room while his left foot was in a boot Wednesday, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Moore seems unlikely to be available for Week 6, and if he is unable to play, Bo Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant would both be candidates to see an increase in opportunities on offense versus Dallas.