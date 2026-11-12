Smack (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Smack was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur anticipated the kicker would practice without limitations Thursday, and that's exactly what happened, clearing the way for his availability in Week 10 against Minnesota. Smack is coming off a solid performance, making all three field-goal attempts while converting each of his four extra-point tries in the Packers' Week 9 victory over the Patriots.