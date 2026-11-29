Hopper logged nine tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed for an interception in the Packers' 26-13 loss to the Rams on Wednesday.

Hopper played 74 defensive snaps for the Packers in the contest. The inside linebacker also assisted on nine special-teams snaps in the contest. Hopper picked off Matthew Stafford in the third quarter of Sunday's contest when the score was 20-13 Rams, giving the Packers a chance to get back in the game. Unfortunately for Hopper and the Packers' defense, they had to retake the field two plays later when Jordan Love threw an interception to Jaylen McCollough.