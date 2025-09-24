Tom (oblique) is not expected to play in Sunday night's matchup against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tom was held to just one offensive snap in the Packers' Week 3 loss to the Browns due to a nagging oblique injury sustained two games prior. Green Bay's bye comes in Week 5, so Tom will get an extra week of rest if he sits out the Week 4 contest. 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan will likely step in and start at right tackle if Tom is sidelined Sunday.