Franklin (shin) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Franklin started the week as a nonparticipant in practice Wednesday and hasn't played since Week 6 after suffering a hairline fracture in his shin. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur added Wednesday that the 30-year-old is making progress in his recovery, and he hopes Franklin can return soon. The ninth-year pro has 41 tackles (18 solo), one pass deflection and one forced fumble in six games this season.