Panthers' Cam Newton: Does light throwing Sunday
Newton (shoulder) threw on the side with a team trainer during Sunday's practice and head coach Ron Rivera said the quarterback felt good afterwards, David Newton of ESPN reports.
While Newton has not been able to get on the practice field and throw to a teammate in a week, his ability to do any throwing at all Sunday comes as an encouraging sign for the 2015 MVP. As the start of the regular season approaches, expect the Panthers to continue to ease their star quarterback back into the swing of things, with Derek Anderson continuing to lead first-team reps in practice while Newton is limited.
