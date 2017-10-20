Panthers' Cam Newton: Returns to full practice
Newton (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Chicago, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers have merely been limiting Newton's practice reps to avoid putting stress on his surgically repaired shoulder. The real concern involved Kelvin Benjamin (knee), who missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday. Fortunately for Newton, his top target returned to full participation Friday and is expected to play in Sunday's game against an underrated Bears defense.
