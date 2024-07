The Panthers placed Wonnum (quadriceps) on the active/PUP list Friday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Wonnum is set to start training camp on the PUP list as he works to recover from the left quadriceps surgery he underwent in December. He can be activated at any time during camp or the preseason and figures to handle a starting role at at edge rusher across from Jadeveon Clowney once back to full health.