Panthers' Donte Jackson: Exits Sunday's game
Donte Jackson suffered a hamstring injury and is ruled out Sunday against the Falcons, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Jackson as forced out of Sunday's game shortly after logging his first career interception. The severity of the second-round rookie's injury remains unknown, so expect an update on Jackson's health early in Week 3.
