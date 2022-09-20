site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Eddy Pineiro: Perfect in defeat
Pineiro made all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants.
Pineiro converted from 31, 32 and 38 yards on his three field goals. In adding a PAT as well, the veteran notched double-digit points, bringing his season total to 16 through two games.
