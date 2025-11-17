Sanders caught all four of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons.

The second-year pro from Texas (37 snaps) logged fewer offensive snaps than Tommy Tremble (42 snaps) but still paced the Panthers' tight-end room in targets and receptions. Sanders has caught all nine of his targets for 54 yards over Carolina's last two games, establishing himself as the team's top receiving option at TE. He's expected to remain one of Bryce Young's favorite targets and could be a viable streaming option in the Week 12 matchup against the 49ers.