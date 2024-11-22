Panthers coach Dave Canales said Friday that Brooks (knee) "absolutely" will play Sunday against the Chiefs despite technically being listed as questionable on the final injury report, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Canales said Brooks wouldn't be on a "pitch count" in the event of an injury to Chuba Hubbard, who is still viewed as "the starting point" of Carolina's backfield, per Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340. It remains to be seen if Brooks will have a larger role than what's typically handled by Miles Sanders, who will be inactive for the first time this season due to an ankle injury. Hubbard's impressive season means the Panthers don't have any incentive to put Brooks in a large role for his first football game since suffering an ACL tear at Texas last November.