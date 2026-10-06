Freeling (knee) could return to the field as soon as the Panthers' Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reported Monday.

Freeling suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the Panthers' Week 4 win over the Lions. The right tackle has already been preliminarily ruled out of the team's Week 5 matchup with the Eagles, but there is hope the lineman could be back for the Week 6 divisional matchup with the Buccaneers. While Freeling recovers, Stone Forsythe will likely start at right tackle.