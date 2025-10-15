Head coach Dave Canales announced Wednesday that Jones will miss the rest of the 2025 season due to a back injury that will require surgery, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jones presumably sustained the injury during the Panthers' Week 6 win over the Cowboys. He underwent imaging Monday, and the results revealed that the injury was severe enough for him to warrant season-ending surgery. The 2021 third-rounder will end the 2025 regular season with nine tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense across four games. Rookie second-rounder Nic Scourton is expected to step into a more prominent role at linebacker in Jones' absence, and more rotational snaps on defense should be available for Princely Umanmielen and Thomas Incoom.