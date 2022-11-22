Blackshear caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Ravens.
Blackshear played 11 offensive snaps but didn't get any carries behind D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. He holds minimal value heading into Week 12's matchup versus the Broncos.
