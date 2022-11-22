Interim coach Steve Wilks announced Tuesday that Darnold will start Sunday's game against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Darnold swapping in for Baker Mayfield, Carolina will be on its third starting quarterback in any as many contests Week 12 with PJ Walker currently dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Darnold dealt with the same injury himself and spent the first 10 weeks of the season on IR, but he'll now get his chance to direct the offense. In 12 appearances (11 starts) for the Panthers during the 2021 campaign, he completed 60 percent of his passes, averaged 210.6 yards per game and tossed nine touchdowns versus 13 interceptions while fumbling nine times (four were lost).