Brown injured his ankle in Friday's loss to the Patriots and was ultimately unable to return, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The severity of Brown's injury is unknown at this time. He is currently firmly planted at No. 4 on the team's depth chart at running back behind Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman. Thus, he projects to be a fringe-candiate for the final 53-man roster assuming his health is up to par.