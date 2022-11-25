Sullivan (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Sullivan practiced without limitations Wednesday and Thursday before coming down with an illness and missing practice Friday. There seems to be a bug going around in Carolina's tight end room, as Ian Thomas is also questionable due to an illness, leaving Tommy Tremble as the team's only healthy tight end heading into the weekend.
