Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that Wharton (hamstring) is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wharton, who signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Panthers in March, played just 18 defensive snaps before sustaining a hamstring injury in the Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. The first-year Panther made a major impact while on the field, recording four total tackles. This is likely a substantial loss to a new-look Panthers defensive line that allowed a whopping 5.2 yards per carry in 2024 -- the worst mark in the NFL. Expect Jaden Crumedy to see increased work as a rotational defensive lineman while Wharton remains sidelined.