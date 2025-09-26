Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.
Wharton upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. Prior to sustaining a hamstring injury, the first-year Panther tallied four total tackles across 20 defensive snaps in the team's regular-season opener. If Wharton is unable to return in Week 4, Jaden Crumedy will likely serve as Carolina's top reserve defensive end.
