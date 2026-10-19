McMillan secured six of nine targets for 86 yards in the Panthers' 25-14 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

McMillan tied for the team lead in receptions with Jalen Coker while finishing second to his talented position mate in receiving yards and targets. The 2025 first-round pick was coming off a career-best 14-catch, 192-yard performance that also included two touchdowns against the Lions back in Week 4, and he's gone for at least 75 receiving yards in four of his first five games of the campaign as a Week 7 home divisional showdown against the Buccaneers approaches.