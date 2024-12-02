Tremble caught five of his eight targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

Before Tremble's impressive performance Sunday, his season highs in catches and yards were three and 29, respectively. The 24-year-old has now appeared in seven games in 2024, catching 15 of his 22 targets for 154 yards. He saw increased opportunities as a pass catcher in the absence of rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck), who leads the Panthers' tight end corps in catches (29) and yards (302) this season. Sanders has a strong chance of remaining sidelined for the Panthers' Week 14 matchup against the Eagles. If so, Tremble will continue to serve as Carolina's No. 1 tight end.