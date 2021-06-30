Bryant has been suspended for the first two games of the coming season for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The wideout, who is slated to fight for a depth slot on the Panthers' roster, will be permitted to participate in the team's training camp and preseason games and will be eligible to return to Carolina's active roster in time for Week 3 action. The 24-year-old has one catch (a 15-yard TD) to his credit over the course of the 12 NFL games he suited up for with Dallas in 2019.