Lee (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lee drew the questionable tag after logging a FP-FP-LP practice log during Week 10 prep. However, the rookie fourth-rounder will end up missing a second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury that he picked up in Week 8 against Green Bay. Malcolm DeWalt and Corey Thornton figure to be the top candidates to start opposite Marco Wilson at outside cornerback in the absence of Lee, whose next chance to play is Week 11 against the Ravens on Nov. 22.