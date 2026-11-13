Lee (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Lee injured his hamstring against the Packers in Week 8, which prevented him from playing in Week 9 against the Broncos. He was a full participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but his reps were limited during Friday's session, which may have been for maintenance reasons. Regardless, Lee's official status for Sunday's NFC South tilt may not be officially known until the Panthers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Mike Jackson (groin, IR) is listed as doubtful, so it's unclear who the Panthers will turn to at outside cornerback opposite Malcolm DeWalt if Lee is unable to play.