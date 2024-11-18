Hooper, who logged 39 of a possible 76 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught all four of his targets in the contest for 35 yards.

After a quiet Week 10, fellow tight end Hunter Henry (67 snaps) bounced back by catching six of his nine targets in the contest for 63 yards. While working behind Henry, Hooper carries modest fantasy upside, but he is at least involved enough in the Patriots' offense to merit lineup consideration in deeper TE-heavy formats.