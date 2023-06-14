Mitchell (head) was seen working with the kickoff and punt teams throughout New England's minicamp Tuesday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

The Southwest Mississippi CC product suffered a head injury while playing in the Patriots' 2022 season finale. He's since had the offseason to move past the issue and has been spotted working with the special teams units during minicamp. In his rookie campaign, Mitchell tallied eight tackles in 16 appearances, playing primarily on special teams, which is where he projects to play this upcoming season as well.