Coach Bill Belichick said Monday that Wynn (toe) could return to practice this week, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots appear to be strongly considering Wynn as one of two players who can be designated to return from IR this season. If the 2018 first-round pick's recovery is on track, his first chance to retake the field would come Week 11 versus Philadelphia. James Develin (neck) and N'Keal Harry (ankle) are also candidates to be designated to return to action.