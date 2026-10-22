Prunty (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Chicago.

Prunty will be sidelined for a third-straight game due to a hamstring injury that he picked up during the Patriots' Week 4 win over the Bills. With Carlton Davis (neck) and Channing Canada (hamstring) also ruled out, Charles Woods and Christian Gonzalez will serve as the Patriots' starting outside cornerbacks for Thursday night's game while Elliott Davison and Kindle Vildor provide depth at the position. Prunty's next chance to play is Week 8 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1.