Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site relays via Adam Schefter of ESPN that there's reportedly optimism Diggs, who is bouncing back from a torn right ACL in his right knee that he suffered Oct. 27, could be ready for Week 1 of the coming season.

Given the timing of his injury, Diggs being available for the Patriots' regular-season opener is far from a lock, but Mike Reiss of ESPN recently noted that league sources described the wideout as ahead of schedule in his recovery and already running full speed, while in the process of gaining increased comfort in terms of cutting and changing direction. In any case, added context with regard to Diggs' progress will arrive once he re-takes the field in the coming months, and once he's deemed fit for game action, the 31-year-old will be counted on to establish himself as a high-volume target for second-year QB Drake Maye. It's possible that the Patriots aren't done adding to their WR corps, but for now DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker are on hand to compete for slotting behind Diggs, who New England signed to a reported three-year, $69 million deal (with $26 million guaranteed) on Tuesday.