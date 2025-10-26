Diggs caught three of five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns.

Drake Maye didn't need to air it out too much, but the second-year quarterback still tossed three TDs in the third quarter to ice the game, with Diggs catching a one-yard score as part of the barrage. It was the veteran wideout's first touchdown of the season, a welcome sight for fantasy investors even if it came along with a season-low yardage total. Diggs will take a 42-470-1 line on 49 targets through eight games into a Week 9 clash with the Falcons.