site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: paul-quessenberry-let-go-from-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Paul Quessenberry: Let go from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Texans cut Quessenberry from the practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Houston cut Quessenberry to make room for running back Gerrid Doaks. Last season Quessenberry appeared in one game with the Texans, his NFL debut, and contributed mostly on special teams.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read