The Cardinals reverted Brown to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Brown got his first elevation of the campaign for Sunday's Week 11 loss to San Francisco. He logged 11 of Arizona's 79 offensive snaps, finishing third among the team's tight ends behind Trey McBride (70) and Elijah Higgins (28). Brown also played 10 snaps on special teams. He didn't record any other stats and drew two penalties on offense, including a holding penalty that wiped out a 60-yard Bam Knight touchdown in the third quarter.