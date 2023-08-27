The Bears informed Walker that he will be waived Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Walker signed a two-year, $4.15 million contract with the Bears this offseason, and he appeared to earn the team's No. 2 quarterback spot given his play this preseason. However, it looks like his performance across these contests wasn't enough to separate him from journeyman backup Nathan Peterman and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent. Even if the Bears opt to keep just two quarterbacks on their active roster, it's likely that Peterman and Bagent will now slot into these roles behind Justin Fields. If he's not claimed off waivers, Walker should attract a solid list of teams interested in adding him as a backup quarterback prior to Week 1.