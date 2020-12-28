Coach Jon Gruden said Ferrell (shoulder) isn't expected to play in Sunday's season finale at Denver, Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reports.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury Week 14 against the Colts, and it appears he'll be sidelined for the final three weeks of the regular season. Assuming he doesn't play Sunday, Ferrell will finish the season with 27 tackles (18 solo), two sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games.