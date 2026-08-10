Dolphins' Clelin Ferrell: Multi-week absence expected

Ferrell (undisclosed) is expected to be out for multiple weeks, Alain Poupart of SI.comreports.

Head coach Jeff Hafley indicated that Ferrell would take weeks to return due to an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with Miami in late July and was expected to compete for a rotational edge-rusher role, but his roster spot may be in jeopardy as a result of the injury. Ferrell, who has now been on five different teams in five seasons, most recently suited up for the 49ers, where he recorded 24 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, in eight regular-season games in 2025.