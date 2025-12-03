49ers' Clelin Ferrell: Monster performance vs. Browns
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferrell compiled nine tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, during San Francisco's win over the Browns on Sunday.
Ferrell had one of the best outings of his career, leading the team in both tackles and sacks. The 28-year-old has been productive across his limited playing time this season, tallying 14 tackles (nine solo), including 4.0 sacks, in just four games. He is now just 0.5 sacks shy of his career-best mark set during his rookie season in 2019.
