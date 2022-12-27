Carlson made his only field-goal attempt and converted his lone extra-point try in Saturday's 13-10 loss to the Steelers.

Carlson had a quiet day as the Raiders struggled to move the ball on offense. The veteran kicker has now made 30 field goals this season, tied for the third-most of all kickers. Despite his minimal involvement against the Steelers, Carlson remains a must-start heading into a Week 17 matchup with the 49ers.