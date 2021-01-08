Carlson made his only field-goal attempt and buried all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 32-31 win over the Broncos.

Carlson missed just two of 35 total field-goal attempts during an impressive 2020 campaign, while also making 45 of 47 extra-point tries. His 144 points set the franchise record for most points scored in a single season, which was previously held by Raiders legend Sebastian Janikowski. Carlson's stellar closing stretch earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December, gaining momentum ahead of restricted free agency this offseason as Las Vegas likely plans to lure him back.