White logged 11 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defense during the Raiders' 23-21 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

White was one of four Raider defenders to play all 65 defensive snaps while leading the team in tackles. The veteran linebacker has posted double-digit stops in eight out of 15 regular-season games, including in six of eight games since the Raiders' Week 8 bye. He's up to a career-high 160 combined tackles on the year -- second most in the NFL behind Jordyn Brooks (169) -- and White will look to add to his total this Sunday against the Giants.