White compiled 19 total tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos.

White was all over the field in Week 14, leading the team in takedowns while posting a career-high 19 takedowns. The linebacker has had a resurgent campaign in Las Vegas, recording 133 total tackles (72 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and a forced fumble over 13 games so far.