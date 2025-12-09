Raiders' Devin White: Monster performance in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White compiled 19 total tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos.
White was all over the field in Week 14, leading the team in takedowns while posting a career-high 19 takedowns. The linebacker has had a resurgent campaign in Las Vegas, recording 133 total tackles (72 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and a forced fumble over 13 games so far.
